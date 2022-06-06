Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Adrian Griffin Among Candidates for Jazz Head Coaching Job

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin is reportedly a candidate to replace Quin Snyder as the head coach of the Utah Jazz

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin has once again popped up as a name to watch for NBA head coaching vacancies.

This time the 47-year-old has reportedly been connected to the Utah Jazz position after Quin Snyder stepped down, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Griffin had previously been in the running for the Los Angeles Lakers job before Darvin Ham was tabbed as the man in L.A. He also was considered a candidate years ago for the Chicago Bulls job before Billy Donovan earned that position.

"I think Adrian is right there on the cusp of becoming a head coach in this league," Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability Tuesday. "Nick has done a great job developing these guys and we encourage it as much as we can." 

Ujiri said Toronto had been taking calls from rival teams who were interested in the Raptors' assistant coaches.

Last season, Toronto had three assistant coaches leave for opportunities elsewhere. Chris Finch departed to become the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves mid-season. Sergio Scariolo left the team after the season to take over Virtus Bologna, a team in Italy's highest league, and Jama Mahlalela left to join the Golden State Warriors.

