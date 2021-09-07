Chicago Bulls Continue Signing Former Raptors Players

Former Toronto Raptors players Stanley Johnson, Alize Johnson, and Matt Thomas have all inked new deals with the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to build the alt-Toronto Raptors this summer.

With DeMar DeRozan already under contract, the Bulls went out and have reportedly signed Stanley Johnson, Matt Thomas, and former Raptors 905er Alize Johnson to contracts, according to multiple reports.

DeRozan is, of course, the biggest addition of the group, signing a three-year, $85 million deal via a sign-and-trade this summer, while the other three should provide depth and training camp competition.

Stanley played two seasons for the Raptors and turned himself into a quality defensive stopper without much offensive firepower. He averaged just 3.8 points per game over his Toronto tenure before departing via free agency this summer.

The sharpshooting Thomas left Toronto at the 2020 NBA trade deadline as the Raptors' all-time leader in three-point percentage having shot 45.7% from behind the arc. He joins the Bulls after playing in 19 games with Utah last year.

Finally, Alize, who never actually played for the Raptors' big club, joins the Bulls as an energetic 6-foot-7 wing with relentless rebounding skills. He played in 18 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season and averaged 5.2 points and five rebounds.

Further Reading

Should the Raptors retire DeMar DeRozan's jersey? LeBron James says 'absolutely'

MLSE will require proof of vaccine to attend Raptors games this season

Kyle Lowry talks about his move to Miami & reflects on his career in Toronto: 'It's home to me'