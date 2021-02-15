NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search

Report: Raptors Engaged in 'Active' Trade Talks For Andre Drummond

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly engaged in active trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Andre Drummond
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly engaged in active trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade involving centre Andre Drummond, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Trade talks have reportedly heated up over the past week as Toronto continues to look for a reliable option in the backcourt.

The 27-year-old Cavaliers centre reportedly played his final game for Cleveland and will remain sidelined until the organization can work out a deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst report.

Drummond's future with the organization has become murky ever since the Cavaliers acquired centre Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the four-team James Harden deal in January. On Sunday night the Cavaliers opted to sit Drummond due to "rest" and when he arrived at the arena for the game he was wearing street clothes with the word "farewell" printed on his chest. 

Adding Drummond would certainly be a boost for the Raptors. He's averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. The problem, however, is configuring a deal that works with his almost $29 million salary while considering his relatively low trade value. Multiple NBA executives reportedly believe Drummond is only worth a late first-round pick or multiple second-rounders, according to HoopsHype. Therefore, moving Norman Powell in a trade wouldn't make very much sense for Toronto if the organization is trying to improve this season. Without moving Powell it becomes very difficult for the Raptors to match salaries in a deal.

Further Reading

Raptors can't get friendly roll as Pascal Siakam's game-tying layup falls short against Timberwolves

The next few weeks should provide the Raptors with clarity ahead of the March trade deadline

Aron Baynes has lost his gravitational pull and it's hurting Toronto's offence

USATSI_15366547_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Engaged in 'Active' Trade Talks For Andre Drummond

USATSI_15575911_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Can't Get Friendly Roll From Pascal Siakam In Loss to Timberwolves

USATSI_15423321_168390270_lowres (1)
News

OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe Out vs. Timberwolves

USATSI_15541360_168390270_lowres
News

Aron Baynes Has Lost His Pull and It's Creating Problems for the Raptors

USATSI_13929109_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game

USATSI_15540359_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Unlikely to Start Norman Powell When OG Anunoby Returns

USATSI_15557513_168390270_lowres
News

The Next Few Weeks Should Provide Clarity for Toronto Ahead of March Trade Deadline

USATSI_12913045_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Says Toronto is 'Home' for Raptors