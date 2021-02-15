Report: Raptors Engaged in 'Active' Trade Talks For Andre Drummond

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly engaged in active trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade involving centre Andre Drummond, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Trade talks have reportedly heated up over the past week as Toronto continues to look for a reliable option in the backcourt.

The 27-year-old Cavaliers centre reportedly played his final game for Cleveland and will remain sidelined until the organization can work out a deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst report.

Drummond's future with the organization has become murky ever since the Cavaliers acquired centre Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the four-team James Harden deal in January. On Sunday night the Cavaliers opted to sit Drummond due to "rest" and when he arrived at the arena for the game he was wearing street clothes with the word "farewell" printed on his chest.

Adding Drummond would certainly be a boost for the Raptors. He's averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season. The problem, however, is configuring a deal that works with his almost $29 million salary while considering his relatively low trade value. Multiple NBA executives reportedly believe Drummond is only worth a late first-round pick or multiple second-rounders, according to HoopsHype. Therefore, moving Norman Powell in a trade wouldn't make very much sense for Toronto if the organization is trying to improve this season. Without moving Powell it becomes very difficult for the Raptors to match salaries in a deal.

