Report: Raptors Interested in Cavaliers' Andre Drummond

The Toronto Raptors have battled some frontcourt issues all season and now they're reportedly looking for answers externally.

The Raptors are reportedly among the NBA teams interested in Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andre Drummond, sources told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Adding Drummond makes a ton of sense for Toronto. He's a 6-foot-10 big who is averaging 18.6 points and 14.2 rebounds per game this season. He would immediately be a massive boost to Toronto's frontcourt that hasn't received much production from Aron Baynes this year.

The problem, however, is making a trade work out from a financial perspective. Drummond is making almost $29 million this season on the final year of his contract and matching money becomes very difficult for Toronto without moving Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, or Fred VanVleet, all of whom are far more valuable than Drummond. Even if Toronto looked to move Norman Powell in a trade — which seems unlikely — the Raptors would still have to kick in another $8 million in salary to make the financials of the deal work out.

The Raptors' best bet for adding Drummond is through the buy-out market if the Cavaliers elect to part ways with the 27-year-old. While Toronto could certainly offer Drummond playing time ahead of his free agency this offseason, there are other teams including the Brooklyn Nets who would likely be more enticing to the Cavaliers' big man. That's not to mention Raptors president Masai Ujiri was once caught on the record making fun of Drummond.

