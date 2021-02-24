NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Toronto Raptors Announce Second Half Schedule

The Toronto Raptors will see the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets each twice in the second half of the season
The second half of the Toronto Raptors' schedule isn't going to be very easy.

So far this year the Raptors have had the 22nd easiest schedule in the NBA, according to ESPN. Their opponents have won 49.3% of their games. The second half won't be as easy.

The Raptors will commence the second half of the season at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. They'll have a pair of games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets each, and a May 4 meeting with Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and the Los Angeles Clippers on TNT.

Toronto will wrap up their second half on Sunday, May 16 against the Indiana Pacers.

All home games will be played in Tampa at Amalie Arena.

