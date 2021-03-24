Report: Raptors Continue to Push Heat for Tyler Herro in Kyle Lowry Trade

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly continuing to push the Miami Heat to include Tyler Herro in trade discussions for Kyle Lowry ahead of the trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors have their asking price for Kyle Lowry and they aren't budging.

Toronto is reportedly pushing Miami to include Tyler Herro in their trade offer for Lowry, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

Herro has previously been considered 'untouchable' in trade offers as has been reported by multiple people in recent days. Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported Tuesday that the 21-year-old guard is the 'sticking point' in a Lowry-to-the-Heat trade.

Without Herro, it has been reported that Miami's package will include some combination of Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, and rookie forward Precious Achiuwa. The Heat do not have first-round picks available to be dealt without changing the restrictions on previously traded first-round picks.

If the Heat aren't willing to move Herro, Toronto has reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers regarding Lowry. They are reportedly willing to move rookie Tyrese Maxey as the centerpiece of a Lowry trade, but they've been reluctant to include Matisse Thybulle.

The 76ers are also reportedly interested in acquiring Raptors guard Norman Powell, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night.

With Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline rapidly approaching it looks increasingly like Lowry and Powell will be heading out of town in the coming days. Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Lowry's chances of leaving Toronto are "gaining traction" and Powell's "future has become far less about whether he'll be moved, but which among a dozen or so suitors will acquire him."

