Report: Spurs Asking For 1st-Round Pick & Quality Player for Jakob Poeltl

The Toronto Raptors may be interested in Jakob Poeltl, but the San Antonio Spurs asking price is going to be a tough pill to swallow.

San Antonio is reportedly looking for a future first-round pick and a quality player, according to Substack's Marc Stein. While Toronto is reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring the 26-year-old center, that asking price makes a deal with the Raptors tough to see.

The Raptors have reportedly been dangling Goran Dragic and a first-round pick around the league and interest is mounting, according to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. It seems inevitable that Dragic will be moved as Toronto tries to load up both for this year's playoffs and the next few seasons. However, Dragic isn't the kind of "quality player" the Spurs are presumably looking for.

Toronto could move Precious Achiuwa and a first-round pick for Poeltl and likely hit San Antonio's asking price, but that price seems a little steep for the Raptors.

If Toronto is going to bolster its frontcourt this season, don't expect it to be in a deal with the Spurs, at least not at that reported asking price.

