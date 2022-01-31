Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their road trip Monday night against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Exhaustion. Saturday night's triple-overtime madness has given way to a back-to-back that is surely going to cause some fatigue. Expect a deep rotation Monday night as Toronto's starters try to recover from a wild night against Miami.

The Raptors are in the thick of a very tight Eastern Conference with two games separating Toronto in eighth and Washington in 11th. The Hawks have been hot lately, winners of seven of their last 10, and are right back in the playoff picture just a game back of the Raptors.

Fred VanVleet will have another chance to prove he warrants All-Star game reserve consideration against Young, a starter for the Eastern Conference. VanVleet's shooting has tailed off a little bit as of late, but he made a pair of clutch three-pointers against Miami and has shown he's more than capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch who continues to work his way back from a nose fracture.

The Hawks haven't released their injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 219.5.

Further Reading

Raptors flex defensive might to eke out exhausting triple-overtime victory over Heat

Goran Dragic's contract can help the Raptors at next month's trade deadline

Malachi Flynn discusses raptors season following impressive showing vs. Hornets