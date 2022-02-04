Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will look to make it five straight victories Friday night when they conclude this wild four-games-in-five-nights stretch against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Can the Raptors keep fighting through exhaustion? They're coming off an overtime victory Thursday night and rolling right into another game Friday night. Considering how exhausting this recent stretch has been, one more game might be a little too much to ask.

Pascal Siakam continues to play at an All-Star level and is going to make it tough for the NBA to keep him out of the game as an injury replacement. Another big game against Atlanta will certainly help bolster his case to commissioner Adam Silver.

Khem Birch made a surprise return Friday but didn't get very much action. He should see a little more playing time against the Hawks and should have the legs to help Toronto fight in the paint.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

Injury reports have yet to be released.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 216.5.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet shows All-Star skills as Raptors winning streak continues vs. Bulls

Fred VanVleet earns NBA All-Star Game honors

New Super Bowl commercial makes fun of Kyle Lowry 'again and again'