Raptors List OG Anunoby as Questionable vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors have listed OG Anunoby as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks

OG Anunoby will be listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Toronto Raptors forward was a surprise last-minute scratch on the injury report Sunday night after he suffered a contusion to his right thigh during Friday night's game. He was limping "pretty bad," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, and the team decided to rule him out once he showed up to the arena for pre-game workouts.

"It is just a contusion and nothing more than that. So we'll see," Nurse said post-game.

It's been another injury-plagued season for the 24-year-old who continues to battle through a slight fracture in his shooting hand. He's missed 31 of 78 games so far this season due to the fracture and a COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the season.

Without Anunoby, the Raptors elected to start Khem Birch against the Miami Heat on Sunday. Birch, however, only played 13 minutes and did not play in the fourth quarter as Toronto tried to muster a comeback.

Yuta Watanabe also remains out for Toronto as he deals with left quad soreness.

