Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to get back on track Tuesday night when they welcome Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

It's a chance to move one game up on the Chicago Bulls for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference should the Bulls falter at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. A win for Toronto would also clinch at worst the seventh seed in the conference and move them one game away from wrapping up the sixth seed.

The last time Toronto saw the Hawks, Young was running circles around the Raptors' defense. He looked unstoppable against a hobbled Fred VanVleet. These days, however, VanVleet is looking much healthier and should be better equipped to slow the star point guard.

The Miami Heat used an interesting defensive strategy to slow Scottie Barnes the other night, sagging off of him to help defend the paint. It forced him to take nine three-pointers and finish the nine with just two assists. That's likely how teams will defend Toronto in the playoffs and it's possible Atlanta tries to replicate the strategy on Tuesday.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed OG Anunoby as questionable. Yuta Watanabe is out.

The Heat have listed Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari as questionable. John Collins is out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 226.5.

Further Reading

Playoff Probabilities: Where the Raptors stand and what's most likely to happen

Kyle Lowry shares his advice for Scottie Barnes

Kyle Lowry reminds Raptors fans just how special he still is as Heat eke out victory