Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will look to bounce back from a disappointing Friday night loss when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

What to Watch For

Was Friday's game just a one game hiccup? Toronto came out rusty and out of sorts against the Charlotte Hornets in a blowout loss. Usually the Raptors have bounced back from their no-shows this season and they'll need to do that Saturday.

Both Pascal Siakam and Fred Vanvleet didn't look right Friday night with the former battling through flu-like symptoms and the latter dealing with a nagging knee injury. With OG Anunoby out with a fractured finger, the Raptors can't afford to have three-fifths of their starting lineup not playing at their best.

Scottie Barnes was a lone bright spot for Toronto on Friday, leading a bench unit with 28 points against the Hornets. He showed the kind of assertiveness the Raptors have been looking for from him. It hasn't always been consistent this season, but Toronto will need him to step up with Anunoby out.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report but expect Anunoby to remain out with a fractured finger.

The Hawks will be without John Collins and Lou Williams. De'Andre Hunter is probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 224.5.

