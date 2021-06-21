Raptors Among Favorites to Land Ben Simmons Next Season

The Toronto Raptors are among the Vegas betting favorites to land Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons for next season

It appears Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are heading for a divorce this summer.

The 24-year-old former first-overall selection in the 2016 NBA draft appeared to lose all confidence in his offensive skills during the 76ers' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks. He shot just 33% from the free-throw line and attempted just three shots during the fourth quarter of the seven-game series.

By all accounts, it's a marriage that can't continue and Vegas has already come out with odds for where Simmons will play next season. On that list, the Toronto Raptors are among the favorites to land Simmons.

At +1100, Vegas says the Raptors have about an 8.3% chance to land Simmons next season, the sixth-most of any team, per OddsShark.

Ahead of Toronto, the 76ers are still the frontrunners to have Simmons next season at +190, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers at +400, Washington Wizards at +600, San Antonio Spurs at +800, and Utah Jazz at +1000.

The Trail Blazers certainly makes sense as a possible destination after they had their own disappointing playoff exit earlier in the month. A trade involving CJ McCollum could entice Philadelphia into moving Simmons, but that might be a little disappointing for 76ers fans.

Further Reading

Report: 76ers wanted a star better than Kyle Lowry at the 2021 NBA trade deadline

Fred VanVleet will represent Toronto at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery

Philadelphia 76ers left to wonder what could have been had they traded for Kyle Lowry