Report: Raptors Believed to Have Extension Done with GM Bobby Webster

The Toronto Raptors are believed to have a contract extension signed with Bobby Webster and are waiting for the ideal time to announce the deal

The Toronto Raptors are believed to have a contract extension done with general manager Bobby Webster, according to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star and Jonah Sigel of the Toronto Sports Media Blog and the Bleav in The Pressrow podcast.

"I think the Bobby Webster deal is done. I think there's a reticence to announce it during a pandemic when they're playing in Tampa. I don't know that, but that's what I firmly believe," Smith said on the Bleav in The Pressrow podcast.

Sigel confirmed that he too has heard that from his sources within the organization.

"They've probably done a longer-term deal with Bobby that will have him here as the constant and [President] Masai [Ujiri] will do a shorter-term deal as he waits to find out exactly what he wants to do or what presents itself to him," Smith said.

In December, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said the organization was close to an extension with Webster.

"My staff is pretty much done," Ujiri said on December 5. "I think Bobby was the last one. I think we are sealing it. There's no issues. I would consider that done soon enough."

Ujiri wouldn't go into details about a potential contract extension for himself other than to say no conversations had taken place.

Both Ujiri and Webster are in the final year of their contracts.

