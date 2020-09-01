SI.com
Three Thoughts: Siakam, Starting Hot, & Stopping Corner 3s

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors' Game 1 voodoo reappeared Sunday afternoon against the Boston Celtics in what was a very ugly 112-94 loss. 

While it certainly should cause some concern considering Toronto has now had two blowout losses to the Celtics in the NBA Bubble, the Raptors have been a team that has bounced back from losses all year and Game 2 shouldn't be an exception. They have the Coach of the Year manning the ship and adjustments will certainly be made when things tip off Tuesday evening.

Here are three things to look for:

1. Pascal Siakam

Game 1 was not particularly kind to Pascal Siakam. He shot 5-for-16 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep. Most of those attempts came off post-up looks, of which he had 10. While that's probably not a brilliant strategy against the Celtics who have versatile and defensively stout wings in Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, Siakam did have some good looks that he just missed.

That inability to finish good shots is something he's battled throughout the playoffs, but eventually, those shots should drop for him as long as he continues to get to his spots.

Fewer post looks should probably be expected in Game 2, especially if the Raptors can play in transition a little more, something they've struggled to do against the Celtics throughout the year.

2. Starting Hot

Between missed shots and foul trouble, the Raptors looked totally out of sync to start Game 1. By the end of the first quarter, they found themselves down 16 points, their second-biggest first-quarter deficit of the season.

After the first quarter, the Celtics only outscored the Raptors by two points for the rest of the game.

Expect some adjustments to be made tonight as the Raptors look to bounce back and start hot in Game 2, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

"There's always some things, some schemes and adjustments we have to make, both sides of the ball," Nurse said. "It's a combination of adjustments and getting our motor going a little bit better, running a little harder, playing a little faster, just a little bit more mentally and physically in tune. But yeah, there's adjustments to be made."

3. Stopping Corner 3s

No team has given up more corner 3s this season than the Raptors. It's been a dangerous albeit successful strategy for Toronto, and one the team has elected to go with in order to protect the paint and force turnovers.

In Game 1, it cost Toronto a bit as the Celtics shot 10-for-15 on corner 3s. 

"Obviously, it was a concern," Nurse said of Boston's corner 3 shooting. "We gotta defend the corner three better, we gotta challenge shots better."

Boston averaged nearly seven corner 3 attempts per game in the regular season, shooting 38.5% on those shots. Therefore, it's reasonable to assume those numbers will regress in Game 2, but Toronto might have to adjust a little bit if the Celtics go back to that gameplan tonight.

The game will tip off tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET.

