SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Three Thoughts: Shot Making, Playing Smart, Adjustments

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors are in pretty dire straights tonight, down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics, and playing in what is essentially a do-or-die Game 3.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit and I wouldn't expect that to change on Saturday if Toronto loses tonight.

So what now?

1: Shot Making

It's might sound a little obvious, but so far this series has at least partially come down to the Celtics' ability to make shots and the Raptors' inability to do the same.

Through two games, the Raptors are shooting 26.3% from 3-point range while the Celtics are shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. For Toronto, that's well below the Raptors' season average, and a lot of that has had to do with missed 3s from Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry. If the Raptors' two guards continue to miss shots while Boston's Marcus Smart connects at a 55% clip, Toronto is going to lose.

2: Playing Smart

The aforementioned Smart has been red-hot through the first two games of the series and almost single-handedly won the Celtics Game 2 with five straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Coming into the series, I wrote about how the Raptors would let Smart shoot as a means of forcing the ball out of the hands of Boston's better scorers. So far the Raptors have done exactly that, trying to limit others while surrendering 3-pointers to Smart who has taken the most 3s of any Celtics player in the series.

On paper, it was — and arguably still is — the wise strategy considering Smart was a below-average 3-point shooter during the regular season and a bad 3-point shooter on catch-and-shoot 3s during the year. But in a best-of-seven series, anything can happen and all the number crunching doesn't really matter if Smart gets hot.

How Toronto defends Smart in Game 3 and maybe more importantly how Smart responds to the Raptors' defence might decide who wins Game 3.

3: Making Adjustments

The Raptors had some success in Game 2 with their Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam two-man game. The idea behind the play is to get Boston's Kemba Walker onto Pascal Siakam, creating a mismatch the Raptors can exploit either with Siakam attacking or playmaking when help comes.

In the final seconds of the game, the Celtics put Walker on OG Anunoby and Smart on VanVleet so that when VanVleet came to set a screen for Siakam, it was Smart switching onto Siakam instead of Walker. That play ended with the controversial no-call and Siakam fumbling the ball out-of-bounds when Smart stripped him.

If the Celtics keep Walker on VanVleet, I'd expect to see more of VanVleet setting screens for Siakam in Game 3, otherwise it'll be on the 6-foot-7 Anunoby to take advantage against the undersized Walker.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Raptors Among "Frontrunners" for Giannis

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are believed to be frontrunners for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Yahoo.

Aaron Rose

Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash as New Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets announced the hiring of Canadian Steve Nash as their new head coach Thursday

Aaron Rose

L2M Report Confirms Smart's No-Call on Siakam

The NBA's L2M report confirms the no-call by the Celtics' Marcus Smart on Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam in the final seconds

Aaron Rose

Half-court Issues Continue to Plague Raptors

The Raptors half-court struggles have persisted throughout the playoffs and now the Celtics are taking advantage

Aaron Rose

Searching for Raptors' Optimism Down 0-2

The Raptors need to get hot in a hurry and hope the shooting pendulum swings away from the Boston Celtics as Game 3 approaches

Aaron Rose

Raptors Lose by an Inch in Game 2 Against Celtics

The Toronto Raptors were an inch out of bounds, costing them a golden chance to win Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Siakam, Starting Hot, & Stopping Corner 3s

The Toronto Raptors will need more out of Pascal Siakam as they look to start hot in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Raptors & Murray Garnering Attention with Canadian Ratings Boost

Toronto Raptors' TV ratings were up nearly a quarter in the first round of the playoffs while Jamal Murray continues to attract attention with the Nuggets

Aaron Rose

Marc Gasol's 3-Point Shooting Has Been Off Since NBA's Return

Raptors' big Marc Gasol has struggled with his 3-point shooting and teams have begun to adapt since the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus

Aaron Rose

Slump Continues for Siakam but Reasons For Optimism Linger

Toronto Raptors' star Pascal Siakam has been taking good shots, even if didn't drop in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose