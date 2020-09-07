It's officially a best two-out-of-three series for the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics starting tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Raptors have stolen all the momentum of the series, climbing out of a 2-0 series hole to even things up at 2-2 entering Game 5.

Much of the series so far has been determined by adjustments from both coaches and that will certainly continue tonight and for as long as the series continues.

Here are three things to look for:

1: Gasol & Ibaka

Toronto's two centres have been a hot topic of conversation in Raptorsland. Through four games, Serge Ibaka has certainly looked better as a shooter, averaging 13 points per game on 10-for-19 3-point shooting in the series. Those numbers are gaudy compared to Marc Gasol who has been hesitant to shoot in the series, averaging just 6.8 points per game without a single made 3-pointer.

At times, it can be frustrating to see Gasol so hesitant to shoot while the Raptors offence sputters in the halfcourt, but at the same time, Gasol's game is so much more than shooting.

So far in the series, the Raptors have both a higher Offensive Rating and Defensive Rating with Gasol on the court compared to Ibaka. While it's certainly close on the offensive end, Gasol has made an immense difference defensively, holding Boston to just 99.5 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court, compared to 105.3 points per 100 possessions when Ibaka is on the court.

Ultimately, Gasol's minutes are too crucial for Toronto to make any sort of significant adjustment to the centre's playing time. If the 6-foot-11 Spaniard can increase his offensive production just slightly and take advantage of Boston's willingness to let him shoot, the Raptors would benefit significantly.

2: Shot Making

The Celtics started the series red-hot from behind the arc, nailing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to clinch the first two games of the series. Marcus Smart led the way in those games, shooting 11-for-20 from 3-point range, and almost single-handedly winning Game 2 for the Celtics.

Since then, the pendulum has swung the other way with the Raptors heating up from 3-point range and the Celtics cooling off considerably.

Part of that can be chalked up to improved defensive effort from the Raptors who forced the Celtics out of their rhythm and into contested shots, but simple 3-point variance certainly has played a part in deciding these four games.

"It's a make or miss league," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after Game 4. "We made a bunch of them tonight and they didn't make a bunch. Similar to the way the first two games went, where we didn't make any and they made a bunch."

Pascal Siakam is due for some positive 3-point shooting regression after a 2-for-13 3-point shooting night in Game 4, but Jaylen Brown also can't be expected to shoot 2-for-11 from deep on a regular basis.

3: Aggressive Kemba

Kemba Walker took just nine shots in Game 4, scoring 15 points and none in the fourth quarter.

After the game, he said he needed to be more aggressive offensively.

"That’s unacceptable on my behalf to be honest," Walker said of his shooting in Game 4. "There’s no way I can just be taking nine shots. That’s unacceptable."

Nurse heard the message loud and clear and said he expects to see Walker attacking and getting shots up early.

"I think he's probably going to come out and play similar to how Kyle [Lowry]'s playing at the start, which is just go hard and go as fast as you can until somebody stops him," Nurse said. "He's probably going to be looking for more shots off the screens, and trying to do what he does, which is get to the rim, get to the paint, pull up and hit threes, and play fast."

When Walker is on, he's been a Raptors killer in the past and Toronto will have to try to slow him down and force the ball out of his hands when he looks to attack tonight.