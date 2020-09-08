Bounce-Back Raptors Need to Avoid Early Struggles in Game 6

At some point in grade school, you probably learned the story about Sir. Isaac Newton and the apple tree. For the uninitiated it goes something like this:

It was the late 1600s when Newton was sitting under an apple tree in Lincolnshire, England when an apple supposedly fell on his head and he realized there must be a force that causes apples to fall.

Gravity!

After pondering it some more, he proceeded to come up with his laws of motion. Included in the laws was the idea of inertia: An object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.

In basketball — a so-called 'game of runs' — inertia is critical to winning games. And on Monday night, it's why the Toronto Raptors couldn't recover from a sluggish start against the Boston Celtics.

"It’s pretty simple," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said of the team's Game 5 blowout loss. "Miss a couple layups, they make a couple layups, we miss a 3, they make a 3, we go in soft and they go down and dunk it."

The Raptors scored 11 points in the first quarter of Monday's game, shooting 4-for-20 from the field. To make matters worse, they were pretty good looks for the most part. Toronto shot 1-for-8 from inside the restricted area to start the game and 1-for-5 on 3-pointers classified as "Open" or "Wide Open" by NBA Stats in the first quarter.

And once the misses started, things began heading downhill in a hurry for the Raptors. By the end of the first quarter, Toronto had a 19.4% chance of winning the game, according to InPredictable.

"I don’t care how much you cheer and scream and run and play hard, you’re not making shots, none of that stuff matters," VanVleet said. "So the shot making kind of builds the energy for you and we’ve got to continue to step up and be confident and take and make those open looks."

It wasn't even that the Celtics played so incredibly well early. They certainly got into passing lanes and protected the paint really well in the first quarter, but a lot of it came down to missed opportunities for the Raptors.

"We give them credit for playing a good game, but I don’t think they played outstanding," VanVleet said. "They didn’t play like out of the world, we just played like crap and they played good. It was that simple."

The problem for the Raptors is this is the second time in this series that a first-quarter blowout has resulted in a lopsided loss. In Game 1, the Raptors defence could get stops early, surrendering 39 first-quarter points in a 112-94 loss.

"You probably can’t survive more than one of those," VanVleet said after Game 1.

If the Raptors are going to advance in this series, they're going to have to survive having come out flat in two games.

Fortunately for Toronto, the Raptors have been a very good bounce-back team all season. They've shown they can win back-to-back games against the Celtics in this series already and now they'll have to do it again.

"We have been in these situations before," VanVleet said. "I think we couldn’t have played any worse so it’s kind of a good spot to be in. You can only go up from yesterday."