Three Thoughts: Siakam, Lowry, Must-Win Game

It's officially win or go home time for the Toronto Raptors.

Through five games the Boston Celtics have looked like the better team. Not only are they winning the series 3-2, but they've won two of the games in convincing fashion and they have a plus-35 point differential in the series.

But it's too early to rule out the reigning NBA champs who have already won back-to-back games in this series and will need to do it again if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference finals to take on Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat.

"We are really good at bouncing back," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after the Game 5 loss. "It’s strange to me that we have these kinds of games. It really is, but historically we have. And then historically we usually bounce back in a big way."

The Raptors bounced back after an embarrassing Game 1 loss against the Celtics to build a double-digit third-quarter lead in Game 2. And if not for a ridiculous 3-point barrage from Marcus Smart they probably would have won that game to even up the series at 1-1. Then, with their backs against the wall in Game 3, Kyle Lowry had an all-time performance and willed the Raptors to victory with some help from OG Anunoby. Now, the Raptors are going to have to do it again.

“We have been in these situations before," Fred VanVleet said. "I like our resolve and I believe in this team’s heart and character and fight. Obviously we are going out there for a win but I think laying it all on the line, we will be able to live with whatever happens."

Here's what to watch for:

1. Pascal Siakam

Prior to Game 5, Nurse had been hesitant to say anything negative about Pascal Siakam's shaky play. It had been a topic of much conversation, but the Raptors tried to downplay it, insisting things would turn around for their star forward. But on Monday, after Siakam attempted just nine shots and three in the first half, Nurse broke his silence.

"I am not sure why he has been so out of rhythm since the re-start in the bubble," Nurse said. "He hasn’t had a lot of great games. And I think that is more of it other than where we are in the playoffs and he is supposed to be our leading guy. I’m not sure he’s been in great rhythm since the restart and it’s too bad because he was spectacular in last year’s playoffs and spectacular all season long."

So far in the series, the Celtics have done a great job of taking away what Siakam and the Raptors do best. In the regular season, the Raptors were one of the NBA's best transition teams and Siakam was one of the league's best transition players. He averaged five transition possessions per game, scoring 1.17 points per transition possession, putting him in the 64th percentile of NBA players, per NBA Stats. In the playoffs, those numbers have dropped significantly. Siakam is averaging just three transition possessions a game and just 0.89 points per transition possession, per NBA Stats.

Another way to look at the drop off is to examine Siakam's shooting by shot clock range, as NBA.com's John Schuhmann did. Siakam was at his best in the regular season when he was able to score early in possessions, shooting 58.7% on 3.5 shots within the 22 to 18-second range of the shot clock, according to NBA Stats. Against the Celtics, he's attempted just two shots in that range in the entire series.

In order for Siakam to find his rhythm, the Raptors are going to need to get him running and attacking the rim more often, either in transition or in pick-and-roll actions.

"We gotta make sure we get him in spots to be successful," Lowry said after Game 5. "We gotta give him the ball more, earlier, get him in pick-and-rolls, stuff like that, maybe. But, next game I’m sure he’s gonna be more aggressive, more assertive, and play harder."

2. Kyle Lowry

No Raptors player has had a bigger impact on this series than Lowry. On the surface it's easy to see: He's led the team in scoring, he made the impossible pass to win Game 3, and he has averaged nearly 40 minutes played a game, the second-most of any Raptor. Digging a little deeper, it's even more apparent just how much Lowry means to Toronto when he's on the court.

On Court Off Court Difference Offensive Rating 111.5 104.8 6.7 Defensive Rating 103.0 104.7 -1.7 Net Rating 8.4 0.1 8.3

Essentially, the Raptors are better offensive and defensively with Lowry on the court and his impact has been bigger than any other Raptors' starter.

Lowry played over 40 minutes in Games 2, 3, and 4, and Toronto will need him to do the same if they're going to even up the series tonight.

3. Must-Win Game

Game 6 will be the Raptors' first elimination game of the playoffs and just their second in two years. Last time they were in this situation, Kawhi Leonard hit the game-winner to sink the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7.

They have, however, had two quasi-elimination games recently, down 3-0 to the Celtics this year and the Milwaukee Bucks last year. In both those games, the Raptors didn't take the easy route, winning close ones to extend the series and stay alive.

If the Raptors are going to win tonight, they're going to have to do it ugly, winning in a dog fight against an extremely talented Celtics team.