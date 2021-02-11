Raptors at Celtics: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Thursday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to hit .500 for the first time this season when they look to enact revenge on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
It'll be the second night of a back-to-back for the Raptors who cruised to 137-115 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night and have topped the 120-point mark in five straight games.
Despite all their struggles to start the season, the Raptors have strung together a 10-5 run and sit in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. With a victory on Thursday, the Raptors would tie the Celtics for the fourth seed in the East.
While the Raptors have surged lately, the Celtics have fallen into a bit of a rut. They're losers of their last two and have lost eight of their last 11 games. They'll be without Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford while OG Anunoby's availability is still 50-50 for Toronto, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday night.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Date: Monday, February 10, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet
Raptors Listen: TSN 1050
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston
Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Celtics Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Celtics -3
Moneyline: BOS -149, TOR +135
O/U: 223.5
Pick of the Game
