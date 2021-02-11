Raptors at Celtics: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Thursday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to get back to .500 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Here's how to watch and the best gambling bets

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to hit .500 for the first time this season when they look to enact revenge on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

It'll be the second night of a back-to-back for the Raptors who cruised to 137-115 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night and have topped the 120-point mark in five straight games.

Despite all their struggles to start the season, the Raptors have strung together a 10-5 run and sit in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. With a victory on Thursday, the Raptors would tie the Celtics for the fourth seed in the East.

While the Raptors have surged lately, the Celtics have fallen into a bit of a rut. They're losers of their last two and have lost eight of their last 11 games. They'll be without Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford while OG Anunoby's availability is still 50-50 for Toronto, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday night.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

Date: Monday, February 10, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Celtics -3

Moneyline: BOS -149, TOR +135

O/U: 223.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

To be announced.

