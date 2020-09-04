SI.com
L2M Report Says There Were 2 Missed Calls in Final Minutes of Game 3

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors' forward OG Anunoby didn't waste any time firing the final shot of Thursday night's 104-103 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics. He caught the ball with 0.5 seconds to go in the game and releasing it as the clock struck 0.2.

It made life pretty easy for the game's officials who quickly reviewed the call and deemed it a good field goal.

While the officials certainly got that call right, they didn't call a perfect final two minutes, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report. The report says there were a couple of mistakes made in the final minutes of Game 3.

The first one came with just over 20 seconds to go in regulation when Fred VanVleet drove past Daniel Theis to tie up the game at 101. The play looked pretty clean, VanVleet didn't even turn around to complain to the officials, but according to the L2M report, there should have a foul called on Theis giving VanVleet an And-1 opportunity.

"Theis (BOS) jumps from point A to point B and he delivers contact to VanVleet's (TOR) body affecting his driving shot attempt," the report states.

The other missed call came just seconds later when Kyle Lowry should have been called for a defensive three-second violation. Had it been called correctly, Lowry would have been assessed a technical foul, giving the Celtics a free throw opportunity.

"Lowry (TOR) is in [the] lane for longer than three seconds without actively guarding an opponent," the report said.

Ultimately, the two calls probably evened out in the end with one missed call going against both teams.

