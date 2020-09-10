SI.com
L2M Report Says Raptors Got Away With 2 Missed Calls

Aaron Rose

The NBA's Last Two Minute report from the Toronto Raptors' Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics says the Raptors got away with a pair of non-calls that could have flipped the outcome of the game.

The first and most important officiating mistake came in the last four seconds of the game when OG Anunoby should have been called for a foul on Boston's Kemba Walker.

"Anunoby (TOR) makes contact to Walker's (BOS) arm during his shooting motion that affects his driving shot attempt," the report stated.

Had the call been correctly officiated, Walker would have had a chance to give the Celtics a late lead. Instead, the Raptors had a chance to take a lead the lead with 2.2 seconds to go in regulation.

On the ensuing play, the report said the referees correctly called Jayson Tatum's foul on Anunoby's alley-oop attempt.

"Tatum (BOS) makes body contact with Anunoby (TOR) while he is airborne that affects his ability to get to the pass," the report stated.

There was some controversy made about Raptors coach Nick Nurse standing very close to the left corner of the court in the final seconds of the game. Tatum threw a pass to the corner looking for Daniel Theis, but the pass was errant, flying much closer to Nurse than Theis. After the game, Jaylen Brown said he thought "grown men should be able to control themselves."

Yet the play was ruled the correct call by the NBA.

"Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line (closest to the coach's bench) to the baseline. Coach Nurse's (TOR) presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play," the report stated.

The other missed non-call came in the first overtime when the referees missing a travel by Norman Powell with 1:31 to go in overtime. Instead, Powell was fouled going up for a layup and went to the line to shoot free throws.

"Powell (TOR) slides his pivot foot at the start of his dribble," according to the report.

Had the two missed calls been correctly officiated, Boston could have clinched a trip to the Eastern Conference finals in Game 6. Instead, the Celtics and Raptors will duke it out in Game 7 on Friday.

