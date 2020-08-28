SI.com
Raptors to Play Celtics in Game 1 on Sunday

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will tip off Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The playoffs will return Saturday afternoon with Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic series starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. That game was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon but the Bucks never took the court in order to protest police brutality and social injustice. It led to a postponement of all games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will play their Game 5 at 6:30 p.m. and the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will follow at 9 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, the Raptors-Celtics game will be followed by the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks' Game 6 at 3:30 p.m. and the Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz Game 6 at 8:30 p.m.

The league and its players came to an agreement to resume the season under the condition that both parties would continue to work toward creating social change.

The two parties agreed to make the following changes: 

  1. The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.
  2. In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.
  3. The league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.

The remaining schedule has yet to be announced.

