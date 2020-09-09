Serge Ibaka Will Play In Game 6 Against the Celtics

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka will play Wednesday night in a must-win Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

"He's OK," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

There will be no minutes restriction tonight for the 7-footer who twisted his left foot late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Monday. He tried to remain in the game, but ultimately hobbled off to the locker room and did not return.

He was seen in a walking boot on Tuesday during media availabilities and had said he would have to see how he felt on Wednesday before making a decision on his health.

"I'll see how I wake up tomorrow," Ibaka said Tuesday. "It's different when it happened last night, I felt like I could still play and then this morning it changed a little bit. So let's see tomorrow when I wake up."

Ibaka has been one of the Raptors' most important players through the first five games of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He's averaged 11.8 points per game with 50% 3-point shooting and has been the lone impact player off the bench for Toronto.

Through five games, he's had the largest Net Rating of any Raptors player with over 100 minutes played. He's been a plus-8.4 player, though some of that was skewed by an overstated impact in a blowout Game 5 loss.

The 30-year-old Ibaka is on the final year of a 3-year, $64-million deal he signed with the Raptors in 2017.

He averaged a career-high 15.1 points on 57.6% shooting with 8.2 rebounds per game in the regular season.