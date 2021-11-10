Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Celtics

    The Toronto Raptors head south to take on the Boston Celtics. Here's where to watch, what to look for, injuries, and odds for the game
    Author:

    After two days off, the Toronto Raptors are hitting the road for a back-to-back starting in Boston on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors "punked" the Celtics with a 115-83 beatdown in their last meeting. It had Celtics coach Ime Udoka upset with the hustle of his team who coughed up the ball 25 times and allowed Toronto to grab 21 offensive rebounds. Toronto is going to try to win the possession battle again, but things shouldn't be so easy this time around.
    • Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he wasn't sure if Pascal Siakam would play in both games of the back to back, but the 27-year-old forward should be ready to go for Wednesday night. He played 25 minutes in his season debut on Sunday and should be in for even more minutes against Boston. Don't expect Siakam at 100%, but keep an eye on how the offense flows when he's on the court. His playmaking should free things up for everyone else.
    • Nurse wasn't happy with Barnes' offense the other night. The rookie wing took just seven shots and wasn't as "aggressive" as Nurse would have liked. It might take Barnes a little while to get accustomed to playing alongside Siakam, but Toronto wants him to develop offensively and that means getting up more shots.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet 1 will broadcast the game on TV and The FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have listed Khem Birch as doubtful, though Nurse said he won't play against Boston. Yuta Watanabe also remains sidelined.

    Recommended Articles

    The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown and Brodric Thomas. Payton Prichard is available to play.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +2 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 206.5

    Further Reading

    Pascal Siakam details bouncing back from emotional offseason surgery

    Kevin Durant discusses Nick Nurse keeping him up at night & Scottie Barnes' budding potential

    Pascal Siakam's return spoiled by Kevin Durant & James Harden

    USATSI_17005149_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Celtics

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17117269_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Credit Heart & Hustle For Exciting Start to Season

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17052938_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Expect to be Without Khem Birch For Back-to-Back

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17117225_168390270_lowres
    News

    With James Harden's Antics Nullified, It's Time to Stop Defensive Tricks

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17115275_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Details Bouncing Back From Emotional Offseason Surgery

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17116816_168390270_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Discusses Nick Nurse Keeping Him Up At Night & Scottie Barnes' Budding Potential

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17116076_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam's Return Spoiled by Kevin Durant & James Harden

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17097418_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Start Small Without Precious Achiuwa; Khem Birch Sidelined With Knee Injury

    Nov 7, 2021