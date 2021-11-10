Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Celtics

After two days off, the Toronto Raptors are hitting the road for a back-to-back starting in Boston on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET

What to Watch For

The Raptors "punked" the Celtics with a 115-83 beatdown in their last meeting. It had Celtics coach Ime Udoka upset with the hustle of his team who coughed up the ball 25 times and allowed Toronto to grab 21 offensive rebounds. Toronto is going to try to win the possession battle again, but things shouldn't be so easy this time around.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he wasn't sure if Pascal Siakam would play in both games of the back to back, but the 27-year-old forward should be ready to go for Wednesday night. He played 25 minutes in his season debut on Sunday and should be in for even more minutes against Boston. Don't expect Siakam at 100%, but keep an eye on how the offense flows when he's on the court. His playmaking should free things up for everyone else.

Nurse wasn't happy with Barnes' offense the other night. The rookie wing took just seven shots and wasn't as "aggressive" as Nurse would have liked. It might take Barnes a little while to get accustomed to playing alongside Siakam, but Toronto wants him to develop offensively and that means getting up more shots.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet 1 will broadcast the game on TV and The FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Khem Birch as doubtful, though Nurse said he won't play against Boston. Yuta Watanabe also remains sidelined.

The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown and Brodric Thomas. Payton Prichard is available to play.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +2 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 206.5

Further Reading

