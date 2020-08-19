Nets can only hang around for so long against VanVleet and the Raptors

Give the Brooklyn Nets credit.

For three and a half quarters the Nets' B team hung with the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, but eventually, the Raptors figured out Brooklyn's defense.

The story of Game 1 was Fred VanVleet's 3-point shooting. He repeatedly nailed deep shots over Brooklyn's drop coverage. So in Game 2, the Nets tried something different, trying to use their size to frustrate VanVleet.

It was a savvy strategy from Nets coach Jacque Vaughn who figured the 6-foot-11 Jarrett Allen could smother the 6-foot-1 VanVleet. But you can only outsmart the Raptors for so long.

After a quiet first half, VanVleet figured out the Nets defense, driving past the slower Allen for buckets or nailing 3-pointers over his outstretched arms when he sagged back. Then, midway through the fourth, VanVleet took advantage of the switch by finding the 7-foot Serge Ibaka in a mismatch against the 6-foot-6 Caris LeVert. Toronto hadn't been able to find the mismatch all afternoon, but after climbing out of a 14-point hole, Ibaka was too much for LeVert, scoring the easy floater to put Toronto up three. The Raptors never looked back, sealing a 104-99 victory over the Nets on Wednesday, making it 2-0 in the series.

It had been a rough afternoon for the Raptors' bigs up to that point. Marc Gasol looked completely out of sorts, finishing with 0 points and a -13 on the afternoon while Ibaka scored just two points through three quarters. But when the Raptors finally found the mismatch, they made the Nets pay, going back to it twice down the stretch to put Brooklyn away.

Coming into the game, much was made about Siakam's shaky performance in the bubble. He seemed to lack the aggressiveness and finishing ability he had during the pre-COVID regular season. Before the break, he was shooting 64.8% on 6.7 shots per game in the restricted area. Once the NBA returned, those numbers dropped to 54.2% on just 3.4 restricted area attempts per game.

On Wednesday, Siakam looked like his pre-pandemic self. In the first half, he repeatedly attacked the rim, scoring a pair of baskets in the restricted area while getting to the line three times.

He finished the game with 19 points on 42.9% shooting.

The play of the game certainly came from Norman Powell, who came off the bench and tied VanVleet for the game-high with 24 points. He turned the corner and put Rodions Kurucs on a poster.

The Raptors will return on Friday for Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET.