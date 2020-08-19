SI.com
Three Thoughts: Siakam, LeVert Pt. 2, Drop Coverage

Aaron Rose

It's back to the slaughterhouse for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday afternoon as Game 2 tips off for the Toronto Raptors.

Maybe seeing the both the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks lose yesterday should prove that anything is possible, but considering just how depleted the Nets are, I really don't think that holds true here.

That being said, here are a few things to look for today:

1: Getting Siakam going

Until Pascal Siakam has a massive game, his mild struggles in the NBA bubble are going to continue to be a story.

While there's no concern within the organization, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix he'd like to see Siakam pick up his tempo and play a little bit more aggressive.

"I'd like Pascal to kind of let the game come to him, get some transition buckets, get a few putbacks, get to the free-throw line, stroke a few threes," Nurse said Wednesday. "I know it seems to be since we got here a lot of talk about Pascal, Pascal, Pascal, Pascal, Pascal, Pascal, Pascal, Pascal, Pascal, and he's playing really well and fine and I'm not sure what everybody's issue is with continuing to question his play and all this kinda stuff. He's a really good player and he's gonna do his thing."

2: LeVert Pt. 2

The Raptors threw pretty much everything at Caris LeVert in Game 1 and it worked reasonably well. They held him to just 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting, but he was able to navigate the pressure by passing out of traps for a career-high 15 assists.

Both teams will adjust things a little bit, but considering LeVert is the Nets' primary offensive weapon I wouldn't expect the Raptors to temper down the attention they're paying to him.

3: Drop Coverage

The Nets were one of the best teams at protecting the paint in the regular season and a lot of that had to do with the way they defend pick-and-roll actions. Typically, Brooklyn likes to drop its big back to stop the drive while having a guard run overtop the screen.

It did not work well at all on Monday against Fred VanVleet, who turned the Nets' drop coverage into a bunch of 3-point makes.

The Nets will certainly adjust in Game 2, trying to take away those deep 3s from VanVleet.

"Overall, we think getting a little bit closer to VanVleet earlier in the shot clock, higher up on the floor will address some of those issues," Vaughn said. "If not, we'll have to make an adjustment, but overall, we feel our little tweaks should be in line of taking care of that."

The Raptors are prepared for that, according to Nurse, who said he expects the Nets to be far more aggressive in Game 2

"Like always, we've got to read the next part of the play, whatever it is," Nurse said. "If it's a roller or a short roller or an advanced pass or whatever it is, we've gotta play the coverage that's presented and go from there."

The game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

