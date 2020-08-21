Raptors Take 3-0 Series Lead for 1st time in Franchise History

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors will have a chance to sweep a playoff series.

It's the mark of domination, four straight playoff wins. It's what great organizations due and after a 117-92 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Raptors took a 3-0 series lead for the first time in franchise history. It moves them one win away from putting their stamp on the series and sitting back to wait for the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers series to wrap up.

The Nets came into the series down five of their top players and after losing Joe Harris following Game 2, things didn't get any easier. The Raptors did what they've done all season, making quick work of a lesser opponent in every facet of the game.

Offensively, the Raptors shot the lights out, nailing 3-pointer after 3-pointer while shooting 50.5% from the floor.

Defensively, Toronto forced the Nets out of sync, holding them fewer than 100 points on just 33.3% shooting.

It was Pascal Siakam's first truly impressive game in the NBA Bubble. He showed the kind of offensive versatility he's come to be known for, doing it in transition and in isolation for the Raptors

He went 2-for-6 from behind the arc, but looked particularly impressive in the paint, scoring seven buckets down low and finishing with a game-high 26 points.

Fred VanVleet picked up right where he left off in Game 2, starting Game 3 off by sinking the very first bucket of the game, a pull-up 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Jarrett Allen. The Raptors repeatedly took advantage of the Nets switching early, either making Allen pay with their speed, or dishing it in into the paint for post-up opportunities.

VanVleet finished the game with six made 3-pointers and 22 points. He's now averaging over 25 points through three playoff games this year.

After an up-and-down Game 2, Serge Ibaka came out looking like Big VanVleet, nailing three 3-pointers in the first half. He picked up 13 boards, recording a double-double with a 20-point afternoon.

Play of the Game:

If VanVleet hadn't done enough to scare the Nets, he nailed a half-court 3-pointer as time expired heading into the half.

It was his third 3-pointer of the first half.

Up Next:

The Raptors will look to sweep the series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.