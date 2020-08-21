SI.com
Three Thoughts: Harris' Exit, Bounce Back Game, 3-0

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors will look to take a 3-0 stranglehold of their opening playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets this afternoon. 

Here are a few things to look for today:

1: Joe Harris' departure

Nets' sharpshooter Joe Harris left the NBA Bubble following Game 2 to deal with a non-medical personal matter, according to the team. It's another crushing loss for the Nets who came into the series already shorthanded without five of their top players.

While his 14.5 points per game this season won't stand out as particularly special, Harris is one of the NBA's best long-range shooters. He led the NBA in 3-point percentage in 2018-19 with a 47.4% mark and shot 42.4% from 3-point range this year. That ability to nail 3s makes him a headache for opposing defenses who have to stay glued to him at all times.

"He’s one of the premier knockdown guys in the league and that means a lot of things," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "You’ve gotta hug him, you’ve gotta chase him, you’ve gotta really work and it frees up a lot of driving and rolling and all that kind of stuff when you’ve got a guy like that out there."

It was pretty clear in Game 1 what Harris' 3-point shooting can do for a team. Midway through the first quarter, the Nets swung the ball to Garrett Temple for an open 3-point shot. Kyle Lowry (seen at the top of the screen) was forced to decide between sprinting out to contest Temple or staying tight on Harris who was standing in the corner.

Screen Shot 2020-08-21 at 10.24.52 AM
NBA.com

Lowry stunted on Temple, but didn't go too far because leaving Harris open for a 3-pointer is a really, really bad idea.

Losing Harris is another costly absence lost for the Nets who will replace him with Tyler Johnson in the starting lineup.

2: Bounce Back Game

Game 2 was one of the worst games of Marc Gasol's career. He scored zero points, committed three fouls, had three turnovers, and had a -13 plus-minus in 17 minutes.

It was a 'burn the tape' kind of game and those can happen from time to time, but Gasol is too important to the Raptors to let that kind of play linger. Toronto should look to get him involved early to get him back on track.

3: Get up 3-0

Last night saw Damian Lillard forced to exit early with a dislocated left index finger and the Boston Celtics have already lost Gordon Hayward with a sprained ankle for at least a month, so any opportunity to limit the chances to get injured is valuable. Going five games against the Nets would just be silliness at this point, Toronto should wrap this up as soon as possible and that means winning Game 3 this afternoon.

