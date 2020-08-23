The Toronto Raptors will look to sweep their first series in franchise history tonight when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are three things to look for:

1: Sweeping Up

Considering no team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, this series is all but over, but that doesn't mean it's time to take the foot off the gas pedal.

"There's a game to play and we want to play well and get a win," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

The Raptors have looked dominant through the first three games and there is no reason for Toronto to turn in a clunker today against the depleted Nets. Nurse should have the Raptors ready to go tonight so they can start prepping for Round 2.

2: Celtics

Speaking of Round 2, the Boston Celtics swept the Philadelphia 76ers today setting up a Raptors-Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. Toronto has never played the Celtics in the playoffs and considering how long Raptors fans have been eyeing this series, it's certainly to be an exciting one.

We'll get into the series in the coming days, but for now, Toronto will want to keep everyone healthy and ready to go for a much anticipated Round 2.

3: Staying Hot

Fred VanVleet has been scorching hot through the first three games of the series, averaging over 25 points and attracting praise from Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn.

“If I can sum it up, he brings it," Vaughn said of VanVleet. "Their guards really set the tone for the team, offensively and defensively. He makes big shots. You see him dive on the floor in front of our bench on a loose ball the other day. You see the first shot that he shoots last game, no bounce, no rhythm, Jarrett Allen hand up and he’s two or three feet behind the 3-point line. He has a calm but also an aggressiveness about him. Obviously he’s not scared of the moment. Really impressed with his play.”

On the other side of that spectrum has been Marc Gasol who hasn't looked great through three games. It's not cause for concern yet, but Toronto will want to have him ready to go when Round 2 starts and certainly in Round 3 if the Raptors can advance to take on Milwaukee.