Raptors Head to Brooklyn to Face Kevin Durant's Nets: Where to Watch & Game Preview

The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road Friday night to make a quick in Brooklyn where they'll take on Kevin Durant and the Nets at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. The YES Network will air the game in Brooklyn.

What to Watch For

The Raptors looked like a cohesive returning group in their opener while the Nets (0-1) looked anything but, getting blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener. Toronto now has another chance to clinch a big early season win while their opponent still works itself into a groove.

It'll be another chance to see Kevin Durant dazzle after rumors swirled that Toronto was in the hunt to land the superstar forward. The Raptors are going to send multiple bodies at Durant and hope some combination of O.G. Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa can hold up against the All-World scorer.

Christian Koloko saw early minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night and it'll be interesting to see how Toronto deploys the 7-foot-1 center against a smaller Nets team. Don't be surprised if his minutes are limited, especially if Chris Boucher returns to the lineup Friday.

Injury Reports

The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr. while Boucher and Khem Birch remain questionable.

Brooklyn will be without Seth Curry and T.J. Warren. Joe Harris is probable to make his season debut.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs against the Nets with an implied win probability of 45.5%. The total for the game sits at 225.5.

