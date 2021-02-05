Raptors at Nets: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will get one of the NBA's toughest tests Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Here's how to watch and the best bets

The Toronto Raptors will get their first look at the new and improved Brooklyn Nets Friday night when they take on the three-headed offensive monster of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

It's a matchup Toronto really will have no answer for defensively, especially with OG Anunoby still out of the lineup due to a calf strain. The Nets' trio has put up historically good offensive numbers so far this season and stopping them is not really an option. Instead, the Raptors' best bet is to merely try and keep up. For as good as the Nets are offensively, their defence is equally bad when that trio is on the court.

Usually, Raptors coach Nick Nurse is a defence-first kind of coach, but against these Nets, the best defence might just be a good offence.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Barclays Center

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network/ESPN

Nets Listen: WFAN

Nets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Nets -4.5

Moneyline: BKN -185, TOR +170

O/U: 241

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

Aron Baynes under 8.5 points at -120 seems like a pretty safe pick. He's only been over eight points five times this season and the Nets aren't a very good matchup for him, especially with DeAndre Jordan's minutes beginning to dwindle. I'd also take a stab at Norman Powell over 19.5 points at -120. He's hit the 20-point mark in his last five games and considering how porous the Nets defence is this season he should be in store for another 20-pointer tonight.

Further Reading:

Nick Nurse says stopping the Brooklyn Nets' trio will be a 'tremendous challenge'

Malachi Flynn doesn't have to look far for G League inspiration

Kyle Lowry's leadership was on full display Tuesday night against the Magic