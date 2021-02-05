Raptors at Nets: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will get their first look at the new and improved Brooklyn Nets Friday night when they take on the three-headed offensive monster of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.
It's a matchup Toronto really will have no answer for defensively, especially with OG Anunoby still out of the lineup due to a calf strain. The Nets' trio has put up historically good offensive numbers so far this season and stopping them is not really an option. Instead, the Raptors' best bet is to merely try and keep up. For as good as the Nets are offensively, their defence is equally bad when that trio is on the court.
Usually, Raptors coach Nick Nurse is a defence-first kind of coach, but against these Nets, the best defence might just be a good offence.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets
Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Barclays Center
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
Raptors Listen: TSN 1050
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network/ESPN
Nets Listen: WFAN
Nets Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Nets -4.5
Moneyline: BKN -185, TOR +170
O/U: 241
Pick of the Game
Aron Baynes under 8.5 points at -120 seems like a pretty safe pick. He's only been over eight points five times this season and the Nets aren't a very good matchup for him, especially with DeAndre Jordan's minutes beginning to dwindle. I'd also take a stab at Norman Powell over 19.5 points at -120. He's hit the 20-point mark in his last five games and considering how porous the Nets defence is this season he should be in store for another 20-pointer tonight.
