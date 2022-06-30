Skip to main content
Report: Kevin Durant Tells Nets He Wants to be Traded

Report: Kevin Durant Tells Nets He Wants to be Traded

Kevin Durant has reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets who will pivot toward a new era without their big three

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets who will pivot toward a new era without their big three

The NBA never rests.

Just three years after forcing his way to the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant's tenure with the organization appears to be coming to an end. The superstar forward has reportedly asked to be traded, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant still has four years left on his contract without a player option and is certainly going to command a serious haul in any trade packages.

While the Toronto Raptors remain a highly unlikely destination for Durant, the downfall of Brooklyn will certainly help Toronto remain among the NBA's top eastern conference teams for next season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

As for most likely trade partners, Durant reportedly would like to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Deandre Ayton is a possible trade chip should the two teams be able to navigate a sign-and-trade for the disgruntled big man. Mikal Bridges is another name to watch as the Suns work to put together a package enticing enough to pry Durant loose.

Durant's departure likely means the end of the line for Kyrie Irving who opted into his player option earlier in the week. The expectation now is Irving will be traded as the Nets pivot toward a new era without their big three of Durant, Irving, and James Harden.

Further Reading

Report: Fred VanVleet 'heading toward' extension approaching of 4 Years, $110 million

Christian Koloko gives Raptors flexibility across matchups as Toronto fills need with 'best player available'

Raptors select Christian Koloko with 33rd pick in NBA Draft

USATSI_17189950_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Jazz 'Interested' in Raptors Guard Gary Trent Jr.

By Aaron Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_17829105_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Among Teams 'Interested' in Mo Bamba

By Aaron Rose5 hours ago
USATSI_18016627_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Fred VanVleet 'Heading Toward' Extension Approaching of 4 Years, $110 million

By Aaron RoseJun 29, 2022
USATSI_17554787_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Extend Qualifying Offers to Champagnie, Johnson, & De Colo

By Aaron RoseJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17941706_168390270_lowres
News

Christian Koloko Gives Raptors Flexibility Across Matchups as Toronto Fills Need With 'Best Player Available'

By Aaron RoseJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17941687_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Select Christian Koloko With 33rd Pick in NBA Draft

By Aaron RoseJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18153301_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Kyrie Irving Has List of Teams He'd Play For If Nets Don't Agree to Deal

By Aaron RoseJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17875900_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Trail Blazers Land Jerami Grant from Pistons

By Aaron RoseJun 22, 2022