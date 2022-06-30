Report: Kevin Durant Tells Nets He Wants to be Traded

The NBA never rests.

Just three years after forcing his way to the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant's tenure with the organization appears to be coming to an end. The superstar forward has reportedly asked to be traded, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant still has four years left on his contract without a player option and is certainly going to command a serious haul in any trade packages.

While the Toronto Raptors remain a highly unlikely destination for Durant, the downfall of Brooklyn will certainly help Toronto remain among the NBA's top eastern conference teams for next season.

As for most likely trade partners, Durant reportedly would like to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Deandre Ayton is a possible trade chip should the two teams be able to navigate a sign-and-trade for the disgruntled big man. Mikal Bridges is another name to watch as the Suns work to put together a package enticing enough to pry Durant loose.

Durant's departure likely means the end of the line for Kyrie Irving who opted into his player option earlier in the week. The expectation now is Irving will be traded as the Nets pivot toward a new era without their big three of Durant, Irving, and James Harden.

