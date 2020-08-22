Raptors' Post-up Offence May Need Boost Ahead of Celtics Series

It wasn't that long ago that Marc Gasol was one of the NBA's most feared post-up players. For years, it was his go-to move with the Memphis Grizzlies. He'd head down to the paint and hit opposing teams with a little turnaround shimmy.

In 2015-16 he led the NBA with 13.7 post-ups per game, according to NBA Stats. Ignore the fact that all that blue below suggests he was a below-average scorer in the paint. We hadn't realized those things mattered yet.

NBA Stats

Oh, how the times have changed.

This year, the Toronto Raptors as a team averaged 12.0 post-ups per game, and that same Spaniard who used to tango in the paint, he averaged 2.1 post-ups per game this year.

NBA Stats

But just when you thought the post-up was dead, the Raptors breathed life into it against the Brooklyn Nets, sorta.

After Game 1 and Fred VanVleet's 3-point barrage, the Nets decided to change the way they use their 6-foot-11, rip protector, Jarrett Allen. They began switching him onto guards whenever necessary and it's created mismatches for the Raptors in the paint that Toronto has tried to take advantage of.

In Game 3, the Raptors had 17 post-ups, according to NBA stats, six for Serge Ibaka, and five for Gasol. Unfortunately for Toronto, they weren't particularly effective in those possessions, generating just eight points.

While it doesn't particularly matter how the Raptors post-ups preform against the undermanned Nets, it may be an important factor in Toronto's expected second round matchup against the Celtics.

In the regular season, the Celtics faced post-ups on 5.9% of their defensive possessions, the fourth-most in the NBA, according to NBA tracking data. On those plays, they allowed 0.95 points per possession, the 11th most in the NBA. When taken together, those stats suggest the Celtics — with their 6-foot-8 center Daniel Theis — have one of the league's worst post-up defences. It's been particularly evident — although not in the series results — against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have posted up the Celtics on 13.7% of their possessions and are generating an impressive 1.07 points per post-up possession.

Playing that old school game is certainly a weakness for the Celtics, the problem, however, is it's also an offensive weakness for the Raptors. Toronto was in the 20th percentile for post-up scoring in the NBA during the regular season and things haven't looked any better in the playoffs. The Raptors' post-up scoring has gone from 0.87 points per possession in the regular season to 0.80 points per possession in the playoffs.

"We are not really a post-up team so that’s not really anywhere in our offence," VanVleet said following the Raptors' Game 2 victory over the Nets. "But I think for the most part any time we can get Serge down there on a small, as long as he catches it deep to where he can turn and shoot before that double comes, that is cool. But it’s hard to post up in the playoffs. They are loading up, a lot of bodies down there, the refs are letting us play so there’s a lot of bumping and moving and if you are posting up you better be ready to pass it out because you are going to get a lot of attention."

If the Raptors can get the ball inside the paint with a mismatch, there should be open 3-point kick out opportunities for Toronto to take advantage of if opponents are forced to collapse.

Either way, it's something to monitor going forward because when the ball tips off in Round 2, there are likely going to be some post-up opportunities to take advantage of.