Raptors show ability to go small against Nets

Aaron Rose

There are approximately one million ways to win a basketball game, according to Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

That number might be a little off give or take a few hundred thousand, but we'll go with it because we'll just assume the presumptive NBA Coach of the Year knows what he's talking about.

This year the Raptors have shown 59 different ways to win games. Sometimes that's been in preseason blowouts or involved Stanley Johnson game-winners, while other times it's looked a little more traditional with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol closing games together.

It wasn't until last night that Nurse showed something completely new, closing out a 104-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets with a lineup that had played just two minutes together all season, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The Raptors played the final 4:54 seconds of Wednesday's game with a smallball lineup featuring Siakam at the center and Norman Powell on the court.

Part of that had to do with the fact that Gasol and Serge Ibaka struggled for most of the game, according to Nurse. Gasol scored zero points and was a -13 on the afternoon and Nurse said he wanted to get his five best players on the court together to close out the game.

"We decided that the best thing to do would be to go small so we could switch everything," Nurse said Wednesday.

It was by no means a total success, the Raptors had a zero plus-minus in those minutes, but it was certainly intriguing.

"It was good," Nurse said on Thursday morning after reviewing the tape. "There should be reasons to like it from both ends of the floor. I thought it was fairly good from the defensive end and it wasn’t quite as good from the offensive end, but we just kind of made a couple little mistakes."

With just over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Raptors' smallball lineup really showed its strength, pulling the Nets' best rim protector, Jarrett Allen, way out of the paint to defend Powell beyond the 3-point line.

The Raptors were able to pull Allen way outside his comfort zone on the play and score the bucket. Here's how the play starts. 

Screen Shot 2020-08-20 at 3.40.29 PM

Once VanVleet gets going downhill, Allen has to come off of Powell to stop the drive.

Screen Shot 2020-08-20 at 3.40.57 PM

Once Allen closes in, VanVleet stops and zips a pass out to Powell who can either shoot a 3-pointer if Allen is slow or pulls up short or he can drive past him if Allen sprints out to contest a potential shot.

Screen Shot 2020-08-20 at 3.40.44 PM

On this particular play, Powell just drives past Allen for the slam dunk.

While six-plus minutes of game time this year isn't going to tell us much about the success of this lineup, logically is an interesting lineup because it's certainly the Raptors' best smallball grouping and one that could be useful later in the playoffs.

And even though it might not be the best closing lineup against a team like the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks, just knowing that it's a tool the Raptors can go to will certainly be helpful down the road.

