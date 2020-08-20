Raptors make Nets pay for switching Allen

The Brooklyn Nets came into Game 2 knowing they had to find a way to stop Fred VanVleet.

The Toronto Raptors' 6-foot-1 guard nailed eight 3-pointers in Game 1 and caused Brooklyn's drop coverage all kinds of problems. Whenever he came around a screen with a big, the Nets would sag off of him, stopping his drive but giving him enough room to shoot a 3-pointer.

In Game 2, the Nets tried a different strategy, stepping up or switching whenever VanVleet was the ball handler in pick-and-roll action.

It meant the 6-foot-11 Jarrett Allen spent a noticeable amount of time guarding VanVleet, 8.3 partial possessions, according to NBA Stats, to be exact. During those possessions, VanVleet scored eight points on 3-for-7 shooting, and the Raptors as a team scored 20.

While Allen is not a bad perimeter defender for his size, drawing bigs like him out to the perimeter creates a bit of a pick your poison choice for teams who are willing to switch their bigs onto the Raptors' versatile guards.

On this play, the Raptors get the switch and VanVleet uses his speed to just blow past Allen for the And-1 layup.

Switching 1 through 5 also creates problems in the paint, where the Raptors' bigs should be able to take advantage with their size.

"If teams start switching out there, that means I’m doing something good," Raptors forward Serge Ibaka said. "That means they cannot really stop me or Kyle [Lowry] or Freddy when we’re in the pick-and-roll. That means we’re doing something good."

Early in the game, the Raptors repeatedly tried to get the ball down low for mismatches, but couldn't seem to find passing lanes for the entry pass. It wasn't until midway through the fourth quarter that the Raptors took advantage, feeding the 7-foot Ibaka down low with the 6-foot-6 Caris LeVert trying to defend him.

“We need to take advantage of that and knowing that they are going to give up open 3s because they are so focused on me and Marc [Gasol] when we go inside the paint," Ibaka said. "That’s how they’re supposed to do it. If they don’t do it, we’re gonna hurt them around the basket. Now it’s up to us to read the way they play us and hurt them with what they’re giving us.”

As Ibaka says, if the Nets were to converge around him or Gasol in the paint, they should be able to kick the ball out to an open teammate on the wing.

Considering Game 2 went much better than Game 1 for the Nets, I'd expect them to continue trying to defend VanVleet in a similar fashion, but once the Raptors' bigs get going, Brooklyn might need to adjust again.