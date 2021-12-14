Skip to main content
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Nets
    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night: Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates
    Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

    The long homestand is over and now it's off to Brooklyn for the Toronto Raptors who have a date with Kevin Durant and the Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors have had one of the league's best defenses over the past two weeks, but all that momentum will certainly be put to the test against the Nets' dynamic duo of Durant and James Harden. While Harden hasn't been quite as effective as in years past, Toronto knows it can't overlook the offensive maestro. Expect the Raptors to throw various hyper-aggressive defensive schemes at the two superstars.
    • Malachi Flynn had his first impact game of the season Monday night, coming off the bench to replace Dalano Banton who was forced to leave early due to a non-COVID illness, the team said. Banton didn't make the trip to Brooklyn, meaning Flynn will once again be the lead guard off the bench. He can certainly create a shot for himself, the issue has been his ability to make those shots. He'll need to get it done Tuesday night or he'll once again be banished to the back of the rotation once Banton returns.

    Where to Watch

    Eric Smith and Amy Audibert will call the game on Sportsnet due to Jack Armstrong and Matt Devlin being possible close contacts of a COVID-19 case. The FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have not released their injury report, but Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, and Banton are all expected to be out.

    The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Paul Millsap, who entered COVID-19 protocols on Monday. 

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +8.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 215.5.

