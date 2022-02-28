Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors will look to right the ship after two disappointing losses when they open a two-game series against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have been totally out of sync since returning from the All-Star break, having been blown out in their last two outings. Both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam haven't been 100% physically while OG Anunoby has been sidelined with a fractured finger. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he had a long talk with the team following Saturday's blowout loss, so expect a better response from the team Monday.

Nurse said he'd consider starting Precious Achiuwa over the struggling Khem Birch. While I wouldn't expect him to actually make the move quite yet, Achiuwa's impressive play lately and Birch's continued struggles may eventually force Nurse's hand.

It'll be Toronto's first game against former Raptors guard Goran Dragic who should see significant playing time with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons both sidelined. I don't expect very many emotional pre-game hugs, but maybe Dragic and Achiuwa, former Heat teammates, will share a moment.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out Anunoby. VanVleet remains questionable, though expected to play.

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Irving, and Simmons.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 219.5.

Further Reading

Raptors have no answers for Trae Young & other takeaways from Toronto's loss to Atlanta

Paul Jones will call Raptors games as Matt Devlin recovers from COVID

OG Anunoby heading for second opinion on finger