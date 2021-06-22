Sports Illustrated home
Report: Raptors 'Front Runners' to Sign Former Buffalo Bill & Baylor Wing Ishmail Wainright

The Toronto Raptors are expected to sign former Buffalo Bills tight end Ishmail Wainright who plays overseas in France
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are getting some offseason work done a little early this year.

The team is reportedly the "front runner" to land Ishmail Wainright, a 26-year-old 6-foot-5 wing playing overseas in France, according to Emiliano Carchia.

Wainright averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 35 games with SIG Strasbourg this past season. He shot 48.6% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Prior to going overseas, Wainright spent four seasons at Baylor where he was briefly a two-sport athlete. He averaged 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during his junior and senior seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17. During his senior year, he laced up his cleats and played in three games for the Bears football team as a tight end. While he did go undrafted in both the NBA and NFL drafts, he did earn a tryout with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

