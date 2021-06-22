Report: Raptors 'Front Runners' to Sign Former Buffalo Bill & Baylor Wing Ishmail Wainright

The Toronto Raptors are expected to sign former Buffalo Bills tight end Ishmail Wainright who plays overseas in France

The Toronto Raptors are getting some offseason work done a little early this year.

The team is reportedly the "front runner" to land Ishmail Wainright, a 26-year-old 6-foot-5 wing playing overseas in France, according to Emiliano Carchia.

Wainright averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 35 games with SIG Strasbourg this past season. He shot 48.6% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Prior to going overseas, Wainright spent four seasons at Baylor where he was briefly a two-sport athlete. He averaged 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during his junior and senior seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17. During his senior year, he laced up his cleats and played in three games for the Bears football team as a tight end. While he did go undrafted in both the NBA and NFL drafts, he did earn a tryout with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Further Reading

Raptors among betting favorites to land Ben Simmons next season

Report: 76ers wanted a star better than Kyle Lowry at the 2021 NBA trade deadline

Fred VanVleet will represent Toronto at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery