Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Raptors Cancel Practice 'Out of Abundance of Caution' Due to Health & Safety Protocols
    Publish date:

    Raptors Cancel Practice 'Out of Abundance of Caution' Due to Health & Safety Protocols

    The Toronto Raptors have canceled Thursday's practice due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution
    Author:

    Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have canceled Thursday's practice due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution

    The Toronto Raptors have canceled Thursday morning's practice due to the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, the team announced.

    The decision was made out of "an abundance of caution," the team said. It's the first time this season that Toronto has had a practice canceled due to league protocols.

    The Raptors have not had any COVID-19 issues since the season started and are 100% fully vaccinated, according to the team. Khem Birch did miss time in the preseason after testing positive for the virus but he was ready to go once the regular season began.

    Recommended Articles

    The Indiana Pacers also canceled practice Thursday morning due to league protocols.

    Toronto had an extended bout with COVID-19 last season when Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw were all sidelined due to league protocols.

    The Raptors are scheduled to play the New York Knicks in Toronto on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

    USATSI_17324449_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Cancel Practice 'Out of Abundance of Caution' Due to Health & Safety Protocols

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_15482514_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Have Been Eyeing Pacers' Bigs For Years, Myles Turner Especially

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17322829_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Low Energy 'Pattern' Continues in Loss to Thunder

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17142745_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Rule Out Precious Achiuwa, Hope is 'Short Term' Injury

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17275681_168390270_lowres
    News

    Precious Achiuwa Questionable with Shoulder Tendinitis

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15925319_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Thunder

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17224575_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    The Raptors Want More Energy From Malachi Flynn and So Far That Hasn't Been His Game

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17133897_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    OG Anunoby & Khem Birch Out for the 'Foreseeable Future'

    Dec 7, 2021