Raptors Cancel Practice 'Out of Abundance of Caution' Due to Health & Safety Protocols

The Toronto Raptors have canceled Thursday morning's practice due to the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, the team announced.

The decision was made out of "an abundance of caution," the team said. It's the first time this season that Toronto has had a practice canceled due to league protocols.

The Raptors have not had any COVID-19 issues since the season started and are 100% fully vaccinated, according to the team. Khem Birch did miss time in the preseason after testing positive for the virus but he was ready to go once the regular season began.

The Indiana Pacers also canceled practice Thursday morning due to league protocols.

Toronto had an extended bout with COVID-19 last season when Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw were all sidelined due to league protocols.

The Raptors are scheduled to play the New York Knicks in Toronto on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.