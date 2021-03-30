Raptors Move to 1-12 in March With 3rd Loss to Pistons

The Toronto Raptors can't stop the bleeding, falling to 1-12 in March with their third loss to the Detroit Pistons this month

There are 85 days until the NBA Draft Lottery.

On Monday afternoon the league announced the lottery will take place at 8:30 p.m. on June 22. At this rate, that's at least something for Toronto Raptors fans to look forward to. It seems as though the Raptors will have a lot of ping pong balls when the lottery is decided having dropped to 18-29 this season after losing 118-104 to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

It's becoming harder and harder to look at this year's Raptors team and see playoff contention. Somehow with their dismal record, it's not impossible. Toronto sits just 2.5 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament.

"I'm usually surprised that we're not all that far away from a playoff spot considering the last month," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said prior to Monday's game.

But things — partially because of COVID-19 issues and partially because of a lack of talent — have been extremely bleak this month. Toronto has gone 1-12 in March including three losses to Dwane Casey and the Pistons.

"I don’t think you can blame it on anything. I think there are extenuating circumstances of course. You’ve got to at least be cognizant of the fact that it is choppy waters," Nurse said. "It’s been choppy waters for some time. We found only one stretch of smooth sailing, and we beat a lot of the best teams in the league, one after the other, for a couple weeks. And then we get hit with the break and the COVID and then we’re in choppier waters than ever."

On Monday, the Raptors just couldn't do anything right. The offence was out of sync all night, shooting just 40.7% from the field, and the defence was, well, let's just say there is a reason they rank 29th in the NBA in defence this month. Even when Toronto was in perfect position, locking down Saddiq Bey with OG Anunoby, the Pistons managed to put up a miracle shot that somehow banked in.

"It seems like it's been an endless array of tipped balls, they pick it up, shot clock is running, they out throw it in from 40 feet," Nurse said. "It just seems like it's going on all the time and it just seems like we're just really in a run of injuries, illness, bad breaks."

The Raptors are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot and will be for a long time, but as frustration mounts, it becomes harder and harder to see them digging out of this massive hole. Nurse has been clinging to the increasingly distant memory of Toronto's impressive wins over Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia.

“I know that this team is capable of it. We had a lot of positive things going. We were fairly healthy. We were together. We were playing hard. We were executing. We were playing with a lot of confidence," Nurse said.

But those days seem long gone. Their excuses have been fair, but nights like these have been far too many this season.

Up Next: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Raptors will have the day off before heading out to Oklahoma City to take on the scuffling Thunder who were without both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort on Monday night.