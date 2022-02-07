Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hornets

After two much needed days off, the Toronto Raptors will be back at it Monday night when they head to Charlotte to take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have been playing their best basketball of the season, having won five straight to eclipse the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Two days off should reinvigorate them after an exhausting four-games-in-five-nights stretch.

Pascal Siakam will get another chance to prove he deserves a spot as an injury replacement in the All-Star Game against Ball and Miles Bridges, two of the other All-Star-worthy stars competing for spots. Siakam's recent play certainly warrants serious consideration, but the Hornets don't have anyone heading to Cleveland and that may be enough to get one of Charlotte's stars in.

Toronto has barely used Khem Birch in his first two games back from a fractured nose. The biggest reason for that, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, is the way Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher have been playing. The two bench bigs have looked great lately, but Birch brings value off the bench too. Expect his playing time to tick up a little on Monday.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors are fully healthy for Monday.

The Hornets will be without Jalen McDaniels.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 225.5.

Further Reading

Chemistry is key as Raptors head into trade deadline week

Pascal Siakam shows he deserves a spot in the All-Star Game in victory over Hawks

Fred VanVleet thinks it'll be hard to keep Pascal Siakam out of the All-Star Game