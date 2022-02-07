Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hornets

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are heading to Charlotte to meet LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are heading to Charlotte to meet LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

After two much needed days off, the Toronto Raptors will be back at it Monday night when they head to Charlotte to take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • The Raptors have been playing their best basketball of the season, having won five straight to eclipse the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Two days off should reinvigorate them after an exhausting four-games-in-five-nights stretch.
  • Pascal Siakam will get another chance to prove he deserves a spot as an injury replacement in the All-Star Game against Ball and Miles Bridges, two of the other All-Star-worthy stars competing for spots. Siakam's recent play certainly warrants serious consideration, but the Hornets don't have anyone heading to Cleveland and that may be enough to get one of Charlotte's stars in.
  • Toronto has barely used Khem Birch in his first two games back from a fractured nose. The biggest reason for that, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, is the way Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher have been playing. The two bench bigs have looked great lately, but Birch brings value off the bench too. Expect his playing time to tick up a little on Monday.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors are fully healthy for Monday.

Recommended Articles

The Hornets will be without Jalen McDaniels.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 225.5.

Further Reading

Chemistry is key as Raptors head into trade deadline week

Pascal Siakam shows he deserves a spot in the All-Star Game in victory over Hawks

Fred VanVleet thinks it'll be hard to keep Pascal Siakam out of the All-Star Game

USATSI_17564374_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hornets

just now
USATSI_11509498_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Cavaliers Aquire Caris LeVert from Pacers

16 hours ago
USATSI_17522676_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Fred VanVleet Will Participate in 3-Point Contest

16 hours ago
USATSI_17595219_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Chemistry is Key as Raptors Head into Trade Deadline Week

18 hours ago
USATSI_17359784_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Interested in Nets' Nic Claxton

21 hours ago
USATSI_17554015_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Have 'Expressed Interest' in Portland's Jusuf Nurkic

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17595668_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Have 'Expressed Interest' in Danilo Gallinari

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17595001_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Shows He Deserves a Spot In the All-Star Game in Victory Over Hawks

Feb 4, 2022