Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Hornets

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are coming to town as the Toronto Raptors open a back-to-back Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Toronto has battled through a ton of slow starts recently and the lack of fans in Scotiabank Arena isn't helping things. The Raptors need to figure out a way to create their own energy right from the jump to ensure they aren't fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way.

The Raptors have fallen into an offensive rut for the past few weeks with Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. struggling to shoot from the field. Whether it's exhaustion or a post-COVID funk that the two need to work out of, Toronto's lack of floor spacing means the few three-point threats the Raptors do have need to be hitting from deep.

Toronto turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers the other night, trapping and pressing en route to a 30-point comeback. Playing that style isn't sustainable over the course of an entire game, but it's a useful curveball to mix in every once in a while. Look for the Raptors to tinker with it, especially when the second unit comes in, on Tuesday.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch.

The Hornets will be without Jalen McDaniels. Gordon Hayward is questionable.

