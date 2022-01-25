Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Hornets

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports for the game

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports for the game

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are coming to town as the Toronto Raptors open a back-to-back Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • Toronto has battled through a ton of slow starts recently and the lack of fans in Scotiabank Arena isn't helping things. The Raptors need to figure out a way to create their own energy right from the jump to ensure they aren't fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way.
  • The Raptors have fallen into an offensive rut for the past few weeks with Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. struggling to shoot from the field. Whether it's exhaustion or a post-COVID funk that the two need to work out of, Toronto's lack of floor spacing means the few three-point threats the Raptors do have need to be hitting from deep.
  • Toronto turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers the other night, trapping and pressing en route to a 30-point comeback. Playing that style isn't sustainable over the course of an entire game, but it's a useful curveball to mix in every once in a while. Look for the Raptors to tinker with it, especially when the second unit comes in, on Tuesday.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch.

Recommended Articles

The Hornets will be without Jalen McDaniels. Gordon Hayward is questionable. 

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 221.5

Further Reading

Nick Nurse discusses playing without fans: 'It sucks'

Report: 76ers think Pascal Siakam isn't a 'championship-altering perfect fit' for trade

Raptors continue to be impossible to judge, falling to Lillard-less Trail Blazers

USATSI_15435213_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Hornets

11 seconds ago
USATSI_17452814_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Assign Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, & Yuta Watanabe to G League

17 hours ago
USATSI_17470095_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Discusses Playing Without Fans: 'It Sucks'

20 hours ago
USATSI_12603129_168390270_lowres
News

Report: 76ers Think Pascal Siakam Isn't a 'Championship-altering Perfect Fit' For Trade

21 hours ago
USATSI_17553792_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Continue to be Impossible to Judge, Falling to Lillard-less Trail Blazers

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17173178_168390270_lowres
News

Chauncey Billups Says Fred VanVleet is 'Maybe the Most Underrated Player in the Game'

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17413276_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Yuta Watanabe Wants To Stay With Raptors Next Season

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17173197_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

Jan 23, 2022