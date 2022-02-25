Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hornets

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Charlotte Hornets in their first game back from the All-Star break. Here's where to watch, injury updates, and betting odds

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors return from the All-Star break Friday night when they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • The Raptors were among the league's hottest teams heading into the break, riding an 11-2 stretch over their last 13 games. They'll look to continue that after the week off against the Hornets, one of the league's coldest teams heading into the break.
  • Scottie Barnes appeared to be hitting a bit of a rookie wall prior to the break, scoring just five and nine points, respectively, in his last two outings. Considering he's blown past his minutes total from last season at Florida State, the time off should pay dividends for him down the stretch.
  • Even with the week off, Fred VanVleet isn't going to be at 100% Friday night. If Toronto has to limit his minutes, expect to see Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes share the point guard spot with Dalano Banton off the bench.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed VanVleet as questionable, though expected to play.

The Hornets will be without Gordon Hayward. Cody Martin is probable while Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards are doubtful. 

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -2.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 226.5.

