Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bulls

This isn't going to be pretty.

A basketball game will be played Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET between the franken-Toronto Raptors with seven players in COVID-19 protocols and somewhat healthy Chicago Bulls who have nine players listed on their injury report. It's going to be ugly.

What to Watch For

It's sports and there are no NHL, NFL, or MLB games on TV.

OG Anunoby will certainly be the focal point of the offense for the Raptors considering he's the only Raptors starter available Wednesday night. It's just his second game back from injury and he's going to be asked to shoulder a very big load. He could be in store for a ton of points without much help around him.

Canadian Nik Stauskas will make his Raptors debut Wednesday night having just signed a 10-day contract. It'll be a nice homecoming for the Mississauga-born guard.

DeMar DeRozan has been red-hot this season, averaging 26.8 points per game, the fifth most in the NBA. It's been a renaissance season for the 32-year-old who is certainly going to give the Raptors and Anunoby all they can handle.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and The FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

Here we go: The Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Dalano Banton, and Malachi Flynn all in COVID-19 protocols. David Johnson (left calf strain) and Justin Champagnie (non-COVID illness) are out. Khem Birch is questionable with knee swelling. Goran Dragic is not with the team

The Bulls have listed Troy Brown Jr as questionable. Ayo Dosunmu, Alize Johnson, Zach LaVine, and Matt Thomas are doubtful. Alex Caruso, Devon Dotson, Derrick Jones Jr, and Patrick Williams are out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 212.5.

