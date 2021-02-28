Raptors Game Postponed Due To Health & Safety Reasons

The Toronto Raptors-Chicago Bulls game has been postponed due to the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

The Toronto Raptors' Sunday night game against the Chicago Bulls has been postponed in accordance with the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, the league announced Sunday.

"Because of positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Bulls," according to the NBA press release.

The Raptors were expected to be without head coach Nick Nurse and Pascal Siakam who had both been ruled out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Toronto's most recent game came on Friday night against the Houston Rockets. Both Siakam, Nurse, and five other assistant coaches missed the game for safety reasons.

One member of the Raptors coaching staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. As of Friday, Siakam was still awaiting the results of an inconclusive COVID-19 test, Grange reported.

Siakam will reportedly be out through the NBA All-Star Break, missing what was expected to be three more games before the break, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Now Toronto's final three games before the break appear to be in jeopardy.

If the Raptors have enough players, they are still scheduled to play on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons and on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. After that, they'll have a week off before returning against the Atlanta Hawks on March 11.

Further Reading:

No Nick Nurse, no problem for the Raptors as Sergio Scariolo clinches 1st NBA win

Kyle Lowry is carrying over a tradition from Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant

Fred VanVleet is one of the league's best pound for pound shot blockers and he hates it