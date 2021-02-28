Raptors vs. Bulls: How To Watch, Odds, Picks for Sunday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Nick Nurse and Pascal Siakam for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Here's how to watch and betting odds

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without head coach Nick Nurse and star forward Pascal Siakam on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls. The two remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

After a rough start to the season, the Bulls have begun to turn things around lately. They've won six of their last nine games and they've jumped up into the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The run has coincided with injuries to Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter who will both remain out on Sunday.

The key for Toronto will be slowing down Zach Lavine. The 25-year-old first-time All-Star has become one of the league's most dynamic offensive players. He's seen his points per game jump to 28.7 this season and he's shooting 44.2% from 3-point range and 52.6% from the field. If the Raptors can turn him into a passer, the Bulls don't have much else that should cause problems for Toronto.

Game Details

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Bulls TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Listen: 670 The Score

Bulls Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: TOR -4.5

Moneyline: TOR -189, CHI +170

O/U: 227

Odds provided by Covers

Game Pick

To be announced

