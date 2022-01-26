Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bulls

The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road for the second night of a back-to-back and heading over to Chicago to take on DeMar DeRozan and the depleted Bulls.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have a chance to go on a bit of a run here against a bunch of Eastern Conference playoff teams. While the Bulls are in a tier above Toronto, injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso will certainly see them fall back a little bit in the next few weeks.

DeRozan remains as hot as ever and with all the Bulls' injuries, he's been asked to step up and shoulder even more of the offensive load. Expect OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, if healthy, to be tasked with stopping the soon-to-be All-Star starter.

Malachi Flynn got some significant playing time Tuesday night with Fred VanVleet out of the lineup and he didn't disappoint. It wasn't incredible by any means, but it could earn him another look, especially if VanVleet is out again.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report. Khem Birch is expected to remain out. VanVleet and Barnes' availability is still unclear.

The Bulls will be without Ball, Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., and Patrick Williams. Tyler Cook is questionable. Nikola Vucevic is probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 218.5

