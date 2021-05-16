Sports Illustrated home
Chris Bosh to be Inducted into 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Former Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh will become the third member of the organization to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh will become the third member of the organization to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

The Basketball Hall of Fame will soon have another former Toronto Raptors player enshrined inside.

The Hall named Chris Bosh among the class of 2021 alongside fellow NBA players Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, and Ben Wallace. They will be joined by Bill Russell who enters for the second time, this time as a coach, coach Rick Adelman, two-time NCAA champion coach Jay Wright, and former WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.

Bosh joins Tracy McGrady and Hakeem Olajuwon as former Raptors players inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Chris was the face of our franchise and for basketball in Canada for many wonderful years,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri wrote in a press release. “The Toronto community watched him grow from an eager young rookie into a perennial all-star, a father and an NBA champion. He will always have a special place in our franchise history and we are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with Chris, his wife Adrienne and their family.” 

Bosh played in 509 regular-season games for the Raptors, averaging 20.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and a .492 field goal shooting percentage. He remains the franchise all-time leader in total rebounds (4,776), offensive rebounds (1,369), defensive rebounds (3,407), blocks (600), and double-doubles.

His Raptors career was highlighted by five straight NBA All-Star game appearances between 2006 and 2010. In 2006-07 he became the second player in franchise history to earn All-NBA Second Team honours and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the month in January 2017.

