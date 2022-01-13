Report: Chris Boucher 'Considered Available' For a Trade

The Toronto Raptors are once again in the middle of things, toeing the line between buyers and sellers with the trade deadline less than a month away.

Regardless of their direction, Chris Boucher is reportedly considered available to be moved, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

It's news that shouldn't be too surprising considering Boucher just turned 29 on Tuesday and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. He's a little too old to fit with Toronto's championship timeline and his upcoming free agency nullifies any long-term value he has to the organization.

Boucher, however, should have value elsewhere. After an awful start to the season, the 6-foot-9 undersized big has settled into a valuable role as a reliable high-energy rebounder off the bench. He's averaging 8.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over his last seven games and has become an impact defensive player for Toronto. His biggest impact has come on the offensive glass, where he's pulled down over three offensive rebounds per game over the recent stretch.

Toronto won't get a king's ransom for Boucher, but any team looking to build out their bench with a versatile big would certainly be wise to make a call to the Raptors.

